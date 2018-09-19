Modi is an interesting chowkidar, lets in thieves at night: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping up pressure on the Centre over the controversial Rafale aircraft deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being corrupt and personally changing the terms of the contract to help embattled industrialist Anil Ambani who is `40,000 crore in debt.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting in Kurnool — his second in Andhra Pradesh post-division of the State in 2014 —Rahul mocked the Prime Minister for claiming to be the “Chowkidar” (watchman/sentinel) and said he was an interesting type of Chowkidar who lets in thieves at night. To buttress his claims, Rahul cited the Rafale deal and the saga of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

“Vijay Mallya met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and told him he was going away to London. The Finance Minister of the country was approached by a thief who has stolen Rs 9,000 crore from public sector banks... the whole country knows Vijay Mallya is a thief... but the Finance Minister does not stop him!” he exclaimed and alleged that a deal was struck between Mallya and Jaitley. Commenting that Modi ought to have removed Jaitley from the Cabinet, Rahul claimed he did not do so because he himself was corrupt.

“Under the UPA government, the Indian Air Force bought 126 Rafale aircraft. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been making military aircraft for 70 years. Narendra Modi becomes PM and personally changes the contract. A plane that was bought for Rs 526 crore each, Modi bought for Rs 1,600 crore each. Modi gave the contract to his personal friend Anil Ambani who has not made an aircraft in his life. Like Vijay Mallya, Ambani is Rs 40,000 crore in debt. What the UPA government paid for 126 aircraft, Modi paid for 36 aircraft,” he alleged.

With his barbs against the PM drawing applause, Rahul claimed Modi, when challenged in Parliament to answer his questions, could not look into his eyes. “The PM looked right, looked left, up and down but couldnot look into my eyes. Just like when he talks to the people of Andhra Pradesh about special status, he does not look you in the eyes,” he said.