Passing bills in AP Legislative Assembly without proper debate draws TDP members’ ire

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly witnessed interesting scenes on Tuesday with members of the ruling TDP objecting to introduction and passage of Bills without making the amendments proposed by them. The members were particularly miffed over passage of Bills without meaningful debates. They were also upset with the attitude of some ministers, who cited either flimsy reasons or were unwilling to go through the time-taking process.

Even as the ruling party MLAs suggested some amendments, the ministers went ahead with passage of Bills after assuring that all suggestions of the members will be taken into consideration while formulating rules. However, the ruling party members were not happy. With only two days remaining for the culmination of the monsoon session, the government on Tuesday passed as many as 11 Bills.

Though one and all thought that passage of Bills will be a smooth affair with principal opposition YSRC skipping the House, the ruling TDP members raised objections and sought amendments to some of the Bills. Though Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao told the ministers that they can introduce the Bills on Wednesday if they want to include the amendments proposed by members, the ministers were adamant to pass the Bills on Tuesday itself. At one stage, Guntur West MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy found fault with the ministers for hurriedly passing the Bills in the House without giving ample time for the members to go through the features of the Bill. “Is it not bulldozing the House?’’ he questioned.

Speaking on the Andhra Pradesh Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill moved by Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha, the MLA said that it is not fair to pass Bills when even the concerned minister has no proper knowledge about it. Asking Reddy to withdraw the word ‘bulldozing’, the Speaker said he was taking up the Bills thinking that the members have accepted the same. “I am here to protect the rights of the members,” he clarified.

Introducing the Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) KE Krishna Murthy said the Bill was aimed at reducing hardships of people, while making changes in their registered revenue records. However, Government Whip Kuna Ravi Kumar and TDP MLA T Sravan Kumar pointed out that there was no mention about taking criminal action against officials if they failed to discharge their duties under prescribed time and sought amendments accordingly.

Stating that his own family members fell victims due to the fault by revenue officials, the whip sought to know what will happen to the common man if the Bill fails to address all the issues. At this juncture, the Speaker said the Deputy CM can include the suggestions of the MLAs and bring the amended Bill to the House on Wednesday. The minister, however, said that he has to attend the AP Legislative Council on Wednesday.

After assuring to consider the suggestions of MLAs, the minister went ahead with moving the Bill and the House passed it through voice vote.When Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana moved the AP Municipal Corporations, AP Municipalities, AP Capital Region Development Authority and AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (Amended) Bill (extending the Building Penalisation Scheme), some TDP members sought clarity on various issues and some amendments to the Act. But, the minister preferred to get the Bill passed after giving an assurance that he will consider their suggestions.