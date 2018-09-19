Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi's Kurnool visit buoys spirit of Congress party cadre, students

 During his interaction with students, which lasted around 40 minutes, the Congress chief made his stand clear on various issues.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with students in Kurnool on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Kurnool visit seems to have lifted the spirit of unemployed youth and college students with his promise to address unemployment issue and his commitment to grant special category status to the State once his party comes to power. Most importantly, Gandhi’s one-day visit to Kurnool gave a fresh lease of life to the Congress cadre ahead of the crucial general elections next year. 

During his interaction with students, which lasted around 40 minutes, the Congress chief made his stand clear on various issues. He also took the opportunity to take pot shots at his bete noire Prime Minister Narendra Modi. K Sowbhagya, a student from RC Reddy Degree College, said that she was very happy when Gandhi said he would solve the issue of unemployment. Students have enjoyed the interaction with Gandhi and he covered almost all the subjects that needed attention, she added.  B Sreeramulu, a student organisation leader from Rayalaseema University, said the SCS hopes rekindled with Gandhi’s promise and they hope to see him as the next Prime Minister. 

Gandhi said SCS was not a mere promise made by Manmohan Singh, but a commitment made to a State by then Prime Minister of the country. “It will be delivered once we come to power,” he assured. 

When one of the students raised the issue of increasing crime against women, he said the similar question was raised by students in Madhya Pradesh the other day and stressed the need for a change in the mind-set of people, especially men in the society.

“Unfortunately, women are not treated equally and this needs to be changed,” he said, and emphasised the need for proactive role of women in politics and police department. He promised to launch a system that will ensure that women can air their grievances comfortably after the Congress comes to power. He said Congress had extended support to get the Women Reservation Bill passed, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not interested. 

