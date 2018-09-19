Tirupathi Lord Venkateswara rides Hanumantha, Gaja Vahanams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken on a celestial ride atop the ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’, around the four mada streets of the temple here on Tuesday morning, on the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams. Cultural troupes performing ‘kolatam’ was a visual delight for the devotees.

Garuda and Hanumantha are considered to be the favourite celestial carriers of Lord Venkateswara as they are the noblest servants who served Him with devotion and dedication. They are considered to be the icons of ‘Saranagathi Prapatti’.

The deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was made to sit on the gold-gilded image of a ferocious looking Hanuman, which was a sight to behold for the devout. It was believed that offering prayers to the Lord on Hanumantha Vahanam will vanquish evil in one’s mind and drive away one’s fears.

Riding majestically on Gaja Vahanam, Lord Malayappa Swamy went around the four Mada Streets of Srivari temple, blessing the multitude of devotees in the evening. With beautiful caparisoned elephants leading the procession from the front, the golden elephant with the idol of the Lord atop, moved at a leisurely pace along the Mada Streets. Scores of devotees went into raptures after witnessing the celestial beauty of Lord Malayappa Swamy.

Attired in their best costumes, the artistes from across the country danced in front of the processions much to the delight of young and old alike viewing the procession. Chants of Govinda were omnipresent in Tirumala. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD Board members Sudha Narayanamurthy and P Ramesh Babu, Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju, Temple Dy EO Harindranath, Peishkar Ramesh and a large number of devotees took part in the event.

Gaiety marks golden chariot procession

In an ostentatious display of riches, the procession of golden chariot dominated the religious proceedings on Tuesday, the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.