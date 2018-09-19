Home States Andhra Pradesh

Zee group not to take over Agri Gold properties  

The company management claimed that the properties were valued at about `25,000 crore but were worth only between `1,600 crore and `2,200 crore, it was found during due diligence exercise.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an another twist in the scam-hit Agri Gold case, the Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel-Zee group filed a miscellaneous petition before the Court on Tuesday stating that it had decided not to take over the properties of Agri Gold group of companies since there was no cooperation from the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the company management. It urged the court to permit it for withdrawal of `10 crore it had deposited earlier for having due diligence exercise to take over the company.

A division bench comprising justices V Ramasubramanian and SV Bhatt is dealing with a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana Agri Gold customers and agents welfare association and others seeking a CBI probe into the Agri Gold scam and return of the depositors’ money. 

Earlier, the foundation had come forward to take over the companies’ properties, including those attached by the CID of AP and Telangana states, by paying `4,000 crore in four years and to pay back the depositors’ money in a phased manner within that period. With the permission of the court, it also took up due diligence exercise on the assets of Agri Gold.

But the AP government rejected the proposal saying that it was difficult to believe the intervener (Subhash Chandra Foundation)  which was seeking to enter the shoes of the state government through the approval of the court on the promise of repaying all the depositors slab-wise over the said period. Now the foundation has decided to retracts from its earlier proposal.

The foundation, represented by its authorised representative Piyuth Razgariya, in its miscellaneous petition, submitted that it had spent `40 crore so far on due diligence exercise in addition to the `10 crore deposit. However, with a heavy heart, it decided to go back on its earlier proposal to take over the company. The AP and TS governments and the Agri Gold management rejected the proposal and refused to cooperate. Even the petitioners said they would agree to the proposal with certain conditions, it said. 

The company management claimed that the properties were valued at about `25,000 crore but were worth only between `1,600 crore and `2,200 crore, it was found during due diligence exercise. Besides, the income tax department was seeking payment of taxes owed by the company. Because of these reasons it was decided to go back on the proposal to take over the company, it explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Agri Gold case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju