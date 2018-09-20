Andhra Pradesh bags 10 national awards for efficient use of renewable energy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The sustained efforts of Andhra Pradesh government in effective usage of energy and promotion of renewable energy resources have earned the State 10 more national awards.

While the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Padesh (APTRANSCO) received the Skoch Order of Merit-2018 Award for e-Measurement Book (e-M Book), the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) received an award for best practices in energy conservation in environmental protection category.

Eight more awards, according to a press release from the energy department, were bagged by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP) for renewable energy promotion.

The officials said that with the latest awards, the energy department bagged a total of 95 awards, the highest in the country. APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy and NREDCAP CMD M Kamalakar Babu received the awards in New Delhi on Wednesday.

At the awards ceremony, Reddy read out a message by the principal secretary (energy, infrastructure and investment, APCRDA) Ajay Jain, in which the latter said the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyothi Yojana (DDUGJY) network strengthening was taken up in urban and rural areas of the State with `1,471 crore.

He also said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave the green signal to strengthen network under Power For All (PFA) programme with an expenditure of `3,185 crore.