APPSC to start recruitment for  18,450 posts from October-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to start the recruitment process for 18,450 posts, including vacancies in Group-I, Group-II and Group-III category. The State government issued a GO in this regard on Wednesday. The officials are planning to issue first notification for the recruitment in the last week of October and the last notification by the end of December.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, P Uday Bhaskar, APPSC Chairman, said: “The recruitment process for over 6,000 posts will be completed within six months to one year. In the next 15 days, we will issue the schedule for tests for various posts.”The new syllabus for the Group-I will be finalised in a week and uploaded on the Commission’s website. “Apart from new syllabus, the Group-I exam pattern will be different this time.

There will be two papers for preliminary exam, namely General Studies and Aptitude test. In the Group-1 mains, Telugu language paper is being added in addition to the existing English. As for Group-II and Group-III, there will be a common syllabus for screening test and main test. For the objective based tests, the exam will be online mode and there will be negative marks. The other changes being brought this time pertain to selection of candidates in the screening test. If more than 25,000 candidates enrol, they will be selected on the basis of fixed cut-ff marks for each category. If there are not enough candidates, the cut-off marks will be lowered.The APPSC will hold exams in all the 13 districts in the State and Hyderabad will not have an exam centre.