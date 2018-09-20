Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC to start recruitment for  18,450 posts from October-end

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to start the recruitment process for 18,450 posts, including vacancies in Group-I, Group-II and Group-III category.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to start the recruitment process for 18,450 posts, including vacancies in Group-I, Group-II and Group-III category. The State government issued a GO in this regard on Wednesday. The officials are planning to issue first notification for the recruitment in the last week of October and the last notification by the end of December.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, P Uday Bhaskar, APPSC Chairman, said:  “The recruitment process for over 6,000 posts will be completed within six months to one year. In the next 15 days, we will issue the schedule for tests for various posts.”The new syllabus for the Group-I will be finalised in a week and uploaded on the Commission’s website. “Apart from new syllabus, the Group-I exam pattern will be different this time.

There will be two papers for preliminary exam, namely General Studies and Aptitude test. In the Group-1 mains, Telugu language paper is being added in addition to the existing English. As for Group-II and Group-III, there will be a common syllabus for screening test and main test. For the objective based tests, the exam will be online mode and there will be negative marks. The other changes being brought this time pertain to selection of candidates in the screening test.  If more than 25,000 candidates enrol, they will be selected on the basis of fixed cut-ff marks for each category. If there are not enough candidates, the cut-off marks will be lowered.The APPSC will hold exams in all the 13 districts in the State and Hyderabad will not have an exam centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina