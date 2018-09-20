Evaluation process changed for Class 10 students across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After studying the existing Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern over a period of time, education department has finally changed the evaluation process of examination for Class X students. Under the new evaluation process 10 per cent of the Formative Assessment (FA) and another 10 per cent from Summative Assessment(SA)-1 will be added to the 80 per cent marks of the students’ final exam score. In this regard, the officials have also issued a Government Order.

As per the current CCE pattern, a maximum of 20 marks is allocated as internal marks based on the average from the four formative and one summative assessments and 80 marks for the final examination of each paper. All the projects of students and valuation by teachers are sent to respective DEO offices and the schools upload the internal marks (procured by calculating formative and summative assessment) on the school website. Ever sine this method has been introduced, a few corporate and private school managements have been misusing the present pattern, by giving more internal marks to their students in order to manipulate their grade point average (GPA).

From this year onwards, instead of taking average from the four formative assessment examinations, 10 per cent of marks will be added directly to the final exam. As each formative assessment carries 50 marks, 10 per cent of the total score will be added to the final score. Similarly, 10 per cent marks from the Summative assessment-1 will also be added.

Speaking to TNIE, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, “There are allegations that few private schools manipulate the internal marks to get more GPAs. To check this, we have come out with this move to stop the manipulation.” However, academicians and student unions’ oppose this new initiative as there are still a number of ways that private school managements can manipulate with the internal marks and increase the GPA’s.

Former Teachers MLC KS Lakshman Rao said, “We have asked the officials to stop the CCE pattern. Though they have changed the method of evaluation, students will not stand to gain. In fact, many private and corporate schools don’t upload the formative assessment marks on their website. As there is no proper checking by the education department officials, many corporate schools are allegedly misusing the CCE system by allocating 20/20 internal marks to all students.”

Similarly, SA-2 of class X will be the pre-final that is conducted in March. The department has also scrapped the multiple choice-based examination with OMR sheets for the students from VI to IX standards. From this year, SA-1 of these classes shall be a mix of both descriptive modes and multiple choice questions comprising the main paper and bit paper.