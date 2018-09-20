Home States Andhra Pradesh

It seems CM himself drafted report: YSRC

Former minister and BJP MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao said that the Somayajulu’s observations were unethical and toed the line of the TDP.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Opposition parties in the State slammed the report submitted by Justice (retired) CY Somayajulu after inquiring into the stampede that killed 29 people on the first day of the Godavari Pushkarams in Rajamahendravaram in 2015. While the YSRC rejected the report saying that it was drafted to absolve Chief Minister N Chandrababu of his mistakes and shift the blame to the public and media, 0the BJP found fault with it for making observations which were far from the truth.

Former minister and BJP MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao said that the Somayajulu’s observations were unethical and toed the line of the TDP. “The entire report is far from the truth. How can the people or the media be blamed for it? A government has intelligence at its disposal. If it’s planning a massive event, it has to get reports from the intelligence and manage the crowds accordingly. It was a complete failure of the police and intelligence departments,” Manikyala Rao told TNIE. Incidentally, Rao was the Endowments Minister and was at the location when the tragedy took place.  

Earlier in the day,YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma, in a press meet in Hyderabad, said that the report appeared as if the CM himself prepared it and got it signed by Justice Somajayulu.“We reject the commission report as it is nothing but an eyewash and it overlooked the basic facts vouchsafed by the top officials immediately after the incident. The lapse of time does not change or alter the happenings and we blame Chandrababu Naidu not only for the stampede but also for trying to distort the facts,” she observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina