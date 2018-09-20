JC meets Naidu, seeks action against Swamy for clashes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli here on Wednesday and narrated his version on the clashes that took place in Chinnapolamada village of Tadipatri mandal recently.

Briefing reporters, Reddy alleged that even as Swamy Prabodhananda followers attacked villagers and set on fire two factories in the village, the police remained mute spectators. Some cops ran away when around 75 followers of Swamy went berserk. Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already got the report, he said that he apprised the CM about the happenings in the village, clippings about the arson, controversial statements issued by the Swamy and other illegalities done in the Ashram. He added the government will take action against culprits in the incident.Alleging that the Swamy involved in a lot of illegalities, he said Ganesh idols immersion procession passed peacefully in front of three mosques, but followers of Swamy attacked on the procession.