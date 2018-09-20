Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kanna seeks white paper on allotment of lands to firm

In the wake of allegations of irregularities in land allotments to private firms, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that the State government release a white paper on the issue.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:In the wake of allegations of irregularities in land allotments to private firms, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that the State government release a white paper on the issue. He also sought to know if the State government was ready for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, Kanna said, “You have allotted land worth `360 crore at  Madhurawada to a private firm owned by your son’s friend at a throwaway price of `25 crore. You have sanctioned the land through Cabinet at `50 lakh per acre though officials had fixed rate at `7.25 crore per acre. Can you deny that you and your son received kickbacks for this deal? Are you ready for a CBI probe?”

Kanna also questioned the CM on allotment of land to a chemical industry in Jayanthipuram of Krishna district for a pittance. “Did you make the land allocation because the firm is owned by the relatives of your family member and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna? Can you release a white paper on these land allocations?” he demanded to know.

The BJP state chief also questioned the State government’s failure to handover the land earmarked for the construction of  NCRET’s Regional Institute of Education in Nellore.“The foundation stone for the institute was laid in December, 2016, by then Union minister Venkaiah Naidu and Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar. You often complain that the Centre is not extending any help to AP, but why don’t you hand over the land till now?” he wondered.

