Kin attack house of girl’s uncle after boy commits suicide in Ethamukkala village

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tension prevailed in the SC colony of Ethamukkala village of Kothapatnam mandal on Wednesday after the kin of a youngster who ended his life, attacked the house of a history-sheeter blaming him responsible for the suicide. A bike was set ablaze by the violent mob.

According to police, Dasari Venkatakrishna (22) fell in love with a girl in his neighbourhood and both of them decided to marry. As the girl was a minor, her family intervened and put the marriage on hold temporarily.

This infuriated Venkatakrishna, who called the girl over phone two days ago and abused her for the postponement of marriage by her family. Feeling humiliated, the girl attempted suicide by consuming poison and she is being treated in RIMS, Ongole.

On Tuesday, the girl’s uncle I Babu, a history-sheeter, warned Venkatakrishna of dire consequences, holding him responsible for the suicide attempt of his niece. After the warning, the fear-stricken Venkatakrishna allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide. His relatives attacked the house of Babu in the wee hours despite the presence of a few cops. ASI Anjaneyulu and a constable were also injured in the attack. The mob cordoned off the area and prevented shifting of Babu from the place. They hurled stones at police. A police team, led by Additional SP K Lavanya Lakshmi, finally brought the situation under control. Later, Babu was shifted to Ongole police station. A case was registered against him under Section 306 (abetment to commit suicide) of IPC.

