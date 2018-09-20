Home States Andhra Pradesh

NBW: CM to file recall petition in Maha court

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to file a recall petition against the non bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Dharmabad court in Maharashtra.

VIJAYAWADA:Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to file a recall petition against the non bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Dharmabad court in Maharashtra.According to sources, though Naidu initially has thought to appear in the court, the move was later withdrawn after consultations with party leaders and legal experts.

The Dharmabad court in Maharashtra issued the NBW against Naidu and 15 others, including two of his Cabinet colleagues Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Nakka Anand Babu, in connection with protests, led by Naidu in 2010, directing them to appear in the court on or before September 21. However, with Naidu set to deliver a key-note address on ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture Global Challenges and Opportunities’ in the General Assembly of the United Nations on September 24, party leaders suggested Naidu to file a recall petition as advised by advocates in the court before his departure on September 22.

