Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pushkarams stampede report totally false, it’s a black day: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar 

The moment Naidu left the ghat, stampede occurred.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has termed as “totally false and wrong” the report submitted by Justice (retired) CY Somayajulu  Committee on the 2015 Godavari Pushkarams stampede. He was reacting to the findings of the commission report, tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The commission report observed that “the affidavits (submitted by an advocate) and representations made by others including former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar were with a view of finding fault with the Chief Minister, but not to know the cause of the stampede and to gain publicity or with some other motive.”
When contacted by Express, Kumar said the auspicious time was fixed by the government and not by any other individual.

“The Tourism Department and National Geographical Channel wanted to shoot Chief Minister N Chandrababu taking a holy bath in Godavari river on July 14 and the authorities opened the gates only after the same.

The moment Naidu left the ghat, stampede occurred. Who is responsible for the death of 29 innocent people and those injured in the stampede?’’ he questioned. Finding fault with the commission for taking three years to submit its report, the former MP said the reasons mentioned in the report were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

“How can the commission say that the auspicious time is only a superstition and a hype created by the astrologers? If that is the case, then why did the CM come to the ghat to take a holy dip at that particular time?’’ he asked. Stating that the report is indirectly professing rationalism, he asked as to what is the need of people to visit temples and attend Tirumala Brahmotsavams.“It looks like the report is a fabricated one and Justice Somayajulu might have asked to sign on it,’’ he said.

On the commission putting blame on media, Kumar wondered as to how the report can blame media and others for the government’s lapses.He also alleged that the authorities have deliberately deleted the CCTV footage which was supposed to be kept intact for 72 hours as per the rules framed for Pushkarams.  

Kumar also found fault with the Commission for not making any remedial measures for pushkarams to be held in future or any other such mega religious events. “Today is a black day,’’ he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina