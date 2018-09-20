Pushkarams stampede report totally false, it’s a black day: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has termed as “totally false and wrong” the report submitted by Justice (retired) CY Somayajulu Committee on the 2015 Godavari Pushkarams stampede. He was reacting to the findings of the commission report, tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The commission report observed that “the affidavits (submitted by an advocate) and representations made by others including former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar were with a view of finding fault with the Chief Minister, but not to know the cause of the stampede and to gain publicity or with some other motive.”

When contacted by Express, Kumar said the auspicious time was fixed by the government and not by any other individual.

“The Tourism Department and National Geographical Channel wanted to shoot Chief Minister N Chandrababu taking a holy bath in Godavari river on July 14 and the authorities opened the gates only after the same.

The moment Naidu left the ghat, stampede occurred. Who is responsible for the death of 29 innocent people and those injured in the stampede?’’ he questioned. Finding fault with the commission for taking three years to submit its report, the former MP said the reasons mentioned in the report were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

“How can the commission say that the auspicious time is only a superstition and a hype created by the astrologers? If that is the case, then why did the CM come to the ghat to take a holy dip at that particular time?’’ he asked. Stating that the report is indirectly professing rationalism, he asked as to what is the need of people to visit temples and attend Tirumala Brahmotsavams.“It looks like the report is a fabricated one and Justice Somayajulu might have asked to sign on it,’’ he said.

On the commission putting blame on media, Kumar wondered as to how the report can blame media and others for the government’s lapses.He also alleged that the authorities have deliberately deleted the CCTV footage which was supposed to be kept intact for 72 hours as per the rules framed for Pushkarams.

Kumar also found fault with the Commission for not making any remedial measures for pushkarams to be held in future or any other such mega religious events. “Today is a black day,’’ he concluded.