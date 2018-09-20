Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three months on, Andhra Pradesh government school students yet to get uniforms

Even three months after commencement of the academic year, the State government is yet to complete the process of distribution of uniforms to government school students.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Even three months after commencement of the academic year, the State government is yet to complete the process of distribution of uniforms to government school students.

Replying to a query in the AP Legislative Council during question hour on Wednesday, Human Resource Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said out of  59,63,070 uniforms, the government had distributed 38,68,926 uniforms so far.  The minister said delay in supply of cloth by weavers to the APCO, the uniforms distribution agency, had led to the situation.

Stating that APCO and officials of the HRD department are closely monitoring the situation, he said stitching process has been entrusted to a large number of tailors to ensure supply of uniforms to students at the earliest.

