Writer, activist, communist leader Kondapalli Koteswaramma dead

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kondapalli Koteswaramma, revolutionary writer and leader died in the wee hours of Wednesday at her granddaughter’s residence in Maddilapalem area of Visakhapatnam city, following a brain hemorrhage she suffered from last week. Several activists, writers and public paid tribute to her mortal remains. The body of the departed leader was donated to the Andhra Medical College, as per her wish.

Koteswaramma was born at Pamarru area of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Activists recalled that Koteswaramma first joined Congress party at the age of around 12 years, but was soon disenchanted with the Congress party’s stand against freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. However, responding to the call of the communist leader Puchalapalli Sundarayya, she joined the communist party. Koteswaramma, as part of the undivided communist party actively took part in movements related to rights of women, marginalised sections of the society and civil rights during the 1940s and 50s.

Koteswaramma loved books and literature. She also wrote four books, including her autobiography ‘Nirjana Vaaradhi’, at the age of 93 and it was released in 2012. She was married to Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, one of the most influential Naxalite leaders in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, who founded the People’s War Group (PWG) on April 22, 1980. Koteswaramma had been staying in her granddaughter’s residence for the last couple of years. Very recently, her 100th birthday celebrations were also held by the members of her family and activists.After coming to know about her demise, leaders and activists of Left parties reached her place and paid floral tributes.

A word on PWG

In 2004, the PWG announced a merger with a former competitor for power of the Naxalite movement, the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCC). The group declared a joining of forces to become the Communist Party of India-Maoist. (Source: Encyclopedia.com)