Home States Andhra Pradesh

Writer, activist, communist leader Kondapalli Koteswaramma dead

Koteswaramma was born at Pamarru area of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kondapalli Koteswaramma, revolutionary writer and leader died in the wee hours of Wednesday at her granddaughter’s residence in Maddilapalem area of Visakhapatnam city, following a brain hemorrhage she suffered from last week. Several activists, writers and public paid tribute to her mortal remains. The body of the departed leader was donated to the Andhra Medical College, as per her wish.

Koteswaramma was born at Pamarru area of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Activists recalled that Koteswaramma first joined Congress party at the age of around 12 years, but was soon disenchanted with the Congress party’s stand against freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. However, responding to the call of the communist leader Puchalapalli Sundarayya, she joined the communist party. Koteswaramma, as part of the undivided communist party actively took part in movements related to rights of women, marginalised sections of the society and civil rights during the 1940s and 50s.

Koteswaramma loved books and literature. She also wrote four books, including her autobiography ‘Nirjana Vaaradhi’, at the age of 93 and it  was released in 2012. She was married to Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, one of the most influential Naxalite leaders in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, who founded the People’s War Group (PWG) on April 22, 1980. Koteswaramma had been staying in her granddaughter’s residence for the last couple of years. Very recently, her 100th birthday celebrations were also held by the members of her family and activists.After coming to know about her demise, leaders and activists of Left parties reached her place and paid floral tributes.

A word on PWG

In 2004, the PWG announced a merger with a former competitor for power of the Naxalite movement, the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCC). The group declared a joining of forces to become the Communist Party of India-Maoist. (Source: Encyclopedia.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina