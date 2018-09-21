Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress questions clean chit to AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

He said the commission holding the media responsible for the stampede was a big joke.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Justice (retired) CY Somayajulu Commission report as a face-saving exercise for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy took exception to the clean chit given to the CM. The report of Justice Somayajulu Commission, constituted to look into the stampede occurred on the first day of Godavari Pushkarams three years ago in which 29 people lost their lives, was tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday. The APCC chief said the CM’s presence there at that time was the reason for the stampede, but the report seems to have overlooked it.

He said the commission holding the media responsible for the stampede was a big joke. “Providing publicity to a programme is the duty of the media, while it is up to the government to ensure the safety and security of people,” he said. 

He said Justice Somayajulu has done an injustice to the victims’ families by submitting such a report. 
He also asked the commission why it failed to consider the report submitted by the then District Collector on the incident. “It has been proved that there is no value for the lives of the people in Naidu’s regime,” the APCC chief said.  

In a press statement, Reddy also lashed out at YSRC and its chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for its propaganda blitzkrieg against the Congress. “YSRC MLAs have proved to be “anti-people”, by not going to the State Assembly and acting against the very spirit of democracy,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 