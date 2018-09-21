Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cuba model suggested to combat  Alzheimer’s, dementia syndrome

The progressive neurodegenerative disorder impedes one’s reasoning, memory, language and other cognitive abilities, absence of proper care shoots up the risk of early death. 

Published: 21st September 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Highlighting that the cases of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia syndrome are on the rise in the the city, doctors in Guntur have said that nearly 1,000 people, suffering from the disease, are admitted to the government general hospital (GGH) every year.To make people aware and remove misconceptions, the district administration is observing the World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21. 

Guntur GGH, Neurology, HoD, Dr. NV Sundarachary suggests cardiovascular exercises such as walking, cycling, swimming and others activities that enhance blood supply to brain, quitting consumption of tobacco and alcohol, taking healthy food rich in antioxidants and wearing safety gear to check traumatic injuries to brain, to prevent the disorder.   

With Alzheimer’s cases on the rise, he sought the government to take measures to supply medicines, which are costly, in government hospitals and emulate the Norway and Cuba models to serve patients of Alzheimer’s and dementia syndrome in the State. Hypertension, depression, stress, seizures or head injuries are some of the reasons that aggravate the disease.

Since the disease affects people above 65 years of age, Alzheimer’s disease poses a huge economical, physical and psychological burden on family members often resulting in the person being isolated. Alzheimer’s disease has affected an estimated 47 million people worldwide. According to estimates, the rate at which older people are being affected by Alzheimer’s is growing exponentially, especially in low and middle income countries.

