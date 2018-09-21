Groundwater in Uddanam villages polluted, finds BRAU survey

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The groundwater in many Uddanam villages was polluted because of excess usage of mono insecticides used in coconut cultivation. In addition, majority of the daily wage workers of the region had been consuming sub-standard alcohol available in the name of cheap liquor, said BVR Murthy, NSS officer of Dr BR Ambedkar University, while narrating the observations of the survey undertaken by the University in the Uddanam region.

Considering the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Uddanam villages, Dr BR Ambedkar University officials, in association with its affiliated colleges, had conducted research survey on socials issues in select villages in the region. They conducted the research in Kanchili, Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu and Kaviti mandals in the Uddanam region.

In the initial phase, NSS officers of various affiliated degree colleges, led by the university NSS programme coordinator Anuradha, conducted the household survey for more than two weeks in April at the select villages of the Uddanam region. As part of the survey, done on the basis of random sampling, they collected data from 100 households in each village.

Around 95 NSS programme officers of various affiliated colleges were involved in the survey.

Though the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) are continuing with their research in the Uddanam villages on health, environment and living conditions of the local people, yet teams led by the BRAU conducted the survey in the region. However, their focus had particularly been on food habits, addictions of the Uddanam people, as also the environmental conditions they live in.

The research was conducted at Dokulapadu, Vajrapukotturu, Akkupalli, Kunukupeta, Sunnam, Mandasa, Pedda Sreerampuram, Chinna Sreerampuram, Makarampuram, Pedda Kojjiria, Jadupudi, Korakanaputtuga, Jenni Puttuga, Saidalaputtuga, Sahalalaputtuga and a few other villages.“Based on the previous experience of the survey, we are planning to involve the NSS volunteers of various affiliated degree colleges, including those of the university, to conduct the survey again in the rest of the villages,” said Professor Koona Ramji, the university vice-chancellor.

In all, the university and its affiliated colleges have about 18,000 NSS volunteers, he said.

The VC also said that they had submitted the research report to the district administration and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the State and the Union governments.On the survey report, Union Minster for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, directed the medicos of the ICMR to meet the university officials, he said.

