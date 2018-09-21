Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad High Court refuses to intervene in housing society case

The Cooperative Act has come into force to prevent political interference in issues pertaining to cooperative societies, the bench noted.

Published: 21st September 2018

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the order passed by a single judge who had stayed implementation of the notice issued on September 5  by the Hyderabad district cooperative officer / joint registrar for conducting general body meeting of Vijaya cooperative house building society at Jubilee Hills .

The Cooperative Act has come into force to prevent political interference in issues pertaining to cooperative societies, the bench noted.  The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice T Rajani was dismissing the appeal filed by Manohar Reddy from Jubilee Hills MLA and MP colony and 29 others challenging the single judge order.

On September 5, notice was issued for conducting general body meeting of the society. Challenging the notice, society president K Ram Reddy approached the HC. After hearing the case, a single judge raised an objection about the notice based on a letter by state minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy. The judge stayed the order of the DCO. Aggrieved with the same, Manohar Reddy and others filed an appeal before the bench.

