Jagan to complete  3K km soon

Published: 21st September 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra will be completing 3,000 km on September 24 near Desapathrunipalem village near Kothavalasa area of Vizianagaram district. The YSRCP members are making all arrangements for the milestone and will also unveil a pylon on the day.

Speaking to newsmen in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, party representative Thalisa Raghuram said that so far the yatra was a huge success and people of Andhra had been receiving Jagan very well. Indeed, they want to see Jagan as chief minister, he said.  

With Praja Sankalpa Yatra’s success, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) men have been not able to tolerate it, he added. Raghuram said that on September 24, Jagan will enter 116th constituency in S Kota of Vizianagaram district. He said that Vizianagaram party leader Botsa Satyanarayana was making all arrangements.

