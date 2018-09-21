Police association threatens to cut netas’ tongues if they insult officers

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : In a sharp reaction to the alleged derisive remarks made recently against the police by Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy, the District Police Officers’ Association on Thursday threatened to cut the tongues of those who ‘disrespect and disparage’ the police force and officers. “We have been maintaining restraint all these days. But there is a limit.

If anyone, be it an MLA or an MP, we won’t tolerate any more,’’ association general secretary and Kadiri Circle Inspector Gorantla Madhav said.

The recent remarks of Diwakar Reddy following the violence and arson that took place at Prabodhananda ashram in Chinnapolamada, equating police officials to hijras, evoked a furious reaction from the police officers. “We also hail from Rayalaseema.

The pride and valour of Rayalaseema runs in our blood and we will not keep quiet any longer if anyone, be it an MP or an MLA, of either ruling party or the Opposition, makes comments hurting the morale of the police,’’ Madhav said, twirling his moustache at a press meet held here to condemn the alleged remarks of the MP.Madhav said Anantapur police force ‘is not meek and it takes pride in eradicating factionalism, Naxalism, pseudo-Naxalism and private armies’.

“It is not just the ruling party leaders but those from the Opposition YSRC who have been denigrating us. Both are equal in heaping insults on us. They think that their prestige will enhance if they belittle police in public. We won’t spare those who go beyond the limits. We are not able to show our faces to our families because of such comments,’’ he said. “For a police officer, there is no distinction between a ruling party leader and an Opposition leader,” he said.

When asked to comment on Diwakar Reddy’s hijra remark, Madhav, twirling his moustache, shot back, “We are men and that is why we are in the force.’’ Association president Sake Triloknath said that they were inducted into the force only after they had gone through all medical tests.

When it was brought to the notice of the association members that Diwakar Reddy threatened police officers right in the Tadipatri police station, the CI, in an oblique reference to the JC brothers, said, “Don’t forget what IPS officer Stephen Ravindra did to you.’’

Asked whether a case would be registered against the MP for ‘humiliating’ a dalit DSP rank officer, Madhav said higher officials would take a decision on it. On the MP’s criticism of friendly-policing, Madhav said, “IAS and IPS officers who formulate policies think much better than politicians.”

On the alleged lapses in security arrangements during the Ganesh immersion procession at Prabhodhananda ashram, the association members said, “There might have been shortcomings sometimes, but it does not mean anyone can make comments that dent the morale of the police.” “Don’t politicians fail sometimes?’’ he shot back.

“They are saying police fled from the spot during the arson and clashes. We are trained policemen. We cannot use excess force on individuals and we have to step back some times’’ they observed.

Prabodhananda Swamy booked

A case was registered against Swamy Prabodhananda under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion etc) and others based on a complaint given by Guntakal ex-MLA K Madhusudhan Gupta, Gooty Inspector D Madhusudhan Rao said. Gupta lodged the complaint along with CDs and pen drives containing speeches of Prabodhananda Swamy allegedly hurting the sentiments of a section of people. Meanwhile, revenue officials constructed a compound wall around the ashram to prevent any untoward incidents in future. Police recovered sticks, stones, a knife and iron rods from the premises. Swamy Prabodhananda discourses will be telecast live at the ashram.