Temple AEO in ACB net

Published: 21st September 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An assistant Executive Officer of Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple in Mahanandi town landed in ACB net, when he was caught red-handed, in his chambers on the temple premises on Thursday, while accepting a bribe of `25,000 from a priest for doing an official favour. According to ACB DSP V Jayaram Raju, temple AEO Dhanunjaya demanded the amount from Surendranath Sharma to issue orders for his job in the same temple. The priest had approached and complained to ACB officials at Kurnool recently. Hence, ACB officials had planned a raid on him at his chambers on Thursday evening.

