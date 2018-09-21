‘Tongues will be cut if netas insult police officers’

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : In a sharp reaction to the alleged derisive remarks made recently against the police by Anantapur MP J C Diwakar Reddy, the District Police Officers’ Association on Thursday threatened to cut the tongues of those who ‘disrespect and disparage’ the police force and officers.

“There is a limit to everything. If any one, be it an MLA or an MP, we won’t tolerate any more,’’ association general secretary and Kadiri circle inspector Gorantla Madhav said. The recent remarks of Diwakar Reddy, equating police officials to hijras, evoked a furious reaction from the police officers. “The pride and valour of Rayalaseema runs in our blood and we will not keep quiet any longer,” he said.