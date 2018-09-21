Home States Andhra Pradesh

Valmiki Jayanthi to be celebrated after Dasara

The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki will be celebrated as a State function on Aswayuja full moon day after Dasara.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki will be celebrated as a State function on Aswayuja full moon day after Dasara. The State government issued orders to this effect on Thursday. The required expenditure will be borne by BC Welfare department from their budget provisioni.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remembered late Konda Laxman Bapuji on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary on September 21.  Rao paid rich tributes to Bapuji and remembered his services.  In a message on Thursday, Rao said that Muharram commemorates the supreme sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. On this occasion everyone should remember truth, goodness, justice and sacrifice as the spirit of Muharram.

