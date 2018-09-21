Home States Andhra Pradesh

Yuva Nestham web portal a big hit, 2.5 lakh jobless youth apply for dole

As many as 2.5 lakh unemployed youth have registered online for dole since the launch of web portal of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme one week ago. 

As many as 2.5 lakh unemployed youth have registered online for dole since the launch of web portal of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme one week ago. In the first 24 hours after the launch of the web portal, a total of 90,000 unemployed youth in the State had registered. With only 10 more days left for registration under the scheme, officials are expecting a surge in enrolment for the monthly unemployment allowance.

On Thursday, the State government permitted the Director of Youth Services and the Managing Director of APSTEP to open savings bank accounts in Andhra Bank, AP Secretariat branch, for facilitating payment of dole to the beneficiaries. The government has already allocated `1,000 crore for implementation of the scheme.

Launching the web portal on September 14, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described Yuva Nestham as one of the important schemes of the State government. Payment of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth in the State was one of the promises made by Telugu Desam in its election manifesto in 2014.

The Chief Minister will officially launch the scheme on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. 
The web portal was designed in such a manner that the eligible unemployed youth could explore job avenues, besides registering their names for dole. Further, the data of the beneficiaries will be shared with different companies, so that they can be considered for employment whenever vacancies arise. It is easy to access to the web portal by the eligible unemployed youth, officials of Real Time Governance Society said. 

For registration, one needs to enter his Aadhaar number and it will immediately confirm if the candidate is eligible or not for Yuva Nestham scheme.  Unemployed youth in the 22 to 35 age group with educational qualifications of degree or diploma are eligible for the scheme. The unemployment allowance will `1,000 per month. Further, training in specified vocations and coaching for competitive exams will also be facilitated under the scheme. It is meant for only residents of the State and they should possess white ration card. Their Aadhaar number should also be registered during the smart pulse survey carried out some time ago. Unemployed youth belonging to the families with a government employee are also eligible for the scheme.

Officials of the Youth Affairs Department urged the eligible unemployed youth to get their names registered for the Yuva Nestham scheme before September 30.

How to apply for dole
Go to web portal - http://yuvanestham.ap.gov.in 
Mobile app can be downloaded from Google App Store 
Click on apply now and enter Aadhaar number
One Time Password will be received through the Aadhaar linked mobile phone
Enter the OTP in specified box
Aadhaar card details will be displayed
Certificates pertaining to educational qualifications need to be uploaded 
If the candidate is eligible, a code will be generated and the same should be saved
Any complaints with regard to the scheme can be made at 1100

