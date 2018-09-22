Chinese firm keen on setting up unit in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: China-Based Ming Wang Smart Energy Ltd, wing energy equipment manufacturer, has evinced interest to set up a unit in Andhra Pradesh. After a meeting with IT Minister Nara Lokesh in China on Friday, the firm’s chief representative of India and South Asia, Zhang Jianm informed the minister that a delegation would come up with the proposal to set up the unit shortly.

“We plan to invest in India and Andhra Pradesh seems to be the most suitable. We will come up with a plan to take the proposal forward soon,” Zhang said, according to a press release from Lokesh’s office. Earlier, Lokesh visited the Avery manufacturing plant, one of the largest producers of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), and invited them to set up a facility in Andhra Pradesh.

He also met the smartphone Vivo’s CEO Shen Wei and explained the State government’s policies and initiatives. He also asked the smartphone maker to explore the possibility of establishing a unit in the State. The minister also held meetings with heads of several other electronics manufacturing firms and assured them of the government’s support.