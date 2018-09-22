Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chinese firm keen on setting up unit in Andhra Pradesh

China-Based Ming Wang Smart Energy Ltd, wing energy equipment manufacturer, has evinced interest to set up a unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: China-Based Ming Wang Smart Energy Ltd, wing energy equipment manufacturer, has evinced interest to set up a unit in Andhra Pradesh. After a meeting with IT Minister Nara Lokesh in China on Friday, the firm’s chief representative of India and South Asia, Zhang Jianm informed the minister that a delegation would come up with the proposal to set up the unit shortly.

“We plan to invest in India and Andhra Pradesh seems to be the most suitable. We will come up with a plan to take the proposal forward soon,” Zhang said, according to a press release from Lokesh’s office. Earlier, Lokesh visited the Avery manufacturing plant, one of the largest producers of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), and invited them to set up a facility in Andhra Pradesh.

He also met the smartphone Vivo’s CEO Shen Wei and explained the State government’s policies and initiatives. He also asked the smartphone maker to explore the possibility of establishing a unit in the State. The minister also held meetings with heads of several other electronics manufacturing firms and assured them of the government’s support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash