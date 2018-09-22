Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy to join Jana Sena on October 19

TDP leader and former TTD Chair man Chadalawada Krishnamurthy is all set to join Jana Sena Party.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and former TTD Chair man Chadalawada Krishnamurthy is all set to join Jana Sena Party. He met the party chief Pawan Kalyan a couple of days ago. When contacted by TNIE, Chadalawada admitted that he had met Pawan Kalyan and held discussions for about 90 minutes that day and decided to join Jana Sena along with his followers on Vijayadasami day.

According to sources, for some time, the former MLA was dissatisfied with the way he was being treated and decided to quit the ruling party. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu refused appointment to him a couple of times recently and even during his visit to Tirumala for participating in Srivari Brahmotsavams, he did not show interest in meeting Chadalawada, the sources said. Following the incident, the former MLA, who also got injured along with Chandrababu Naidu in Alipiri blast incident in 2003, was reported to be hurt and felt depressed over the shabby treatment.

He decided to quit the party, which he joined in 1999. The former Congressman joined the TDP after being denied ticket to contest Tirupati MLA seat in 1999 and became MLA on TDP ticket in the same year. Chadalawada, who hails from Naidupeta in Nellore district, but settled in Tirupati, is said to have considerable influence in both Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash