TTD Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy to join Jana Sena on October 19

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and former TTD Chair man Chadalawada Krishnamurthy is all set to join Jana Sena Party. He met the party chief Pawan Kalyan a couple of days ago. When contacted by TNIE, Chadalawada admitted that he had met Pawan Kalyan and held discussions for about 90 minutes that day and decided to join Jana Sena along with his followers on Vijayadasami day.

According to sources, for some time, the former MLA was dissatisfied with the way he was being treated and decided to quit the ruling party. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu refused appointment to him a couple of times recently and even during his visit to Tirumala for participating in Srivari Brahmotsavams, he did not show interest in meeting Chadalawada, the sources said. Following the incident, the former MLA, who also got injured along with Chandrababu Naidu in Alipiri blast incident in 2003, was reported to be hurt and felt depressed over the shabby treatment.

He decided to quit the party, which he joined in 1999. The former Congressman joined the TDP after being denied ticket to contest Tirupati MLA seat in 1999 and became MLA on TDP ticket in the same year. Chadalawada, who hails from Naidupeta in Nellore district, but settled in Tirupati, is said to have considerable influence in both Nellore and Chittoor districts.