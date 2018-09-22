Home States Andhra Pradesh

Underground drainage works: 108-km damaged roads in Guntur yet to be repaired

Due to the underground drainage(UGD) works, 192km roads were damaged in Guntur city, a GMC official said, adding that restoration of 84km roads has already been done.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to the underground drainage(UGD) works, 192km roads were damaged in Guntur city, a GMC official said, adding that restoration of 84km roads has already been done. Remaining works is being done in a phased manner.

The damaged roads are inconveniencing vehicular movement in the city. Roads near BR Stadium, NTR Statue, Collectorate and GMC and areas such as Old Bus Stand, Gujjangundla, Yetthu, Naaz Centre and Chuttugunta have been identified with severe traffic issues.

Nearly six lakh vehicles ply on Guntur roads daily. Recent visits by the chief minister, ministers and legislators have only worsened the situation. Shifting of head offices of various departments to the district has also added to the chaos.

As such, locals are demanding widening of roads where vehicular movement is more and removal of encroachments at all major roads for a hassle-free traffic.

Keeping the issue in view, the authorities are mulling widening of 12 roads. Restoration works at stretches between Chuttugunta junction and Medical Club and Anthony Church and Yetthu Road, and areas such as Amaravati road, Nandivelugu road, Ponnuru road and others are currently underway.

GMC superintending engineer Satyanarayana said 84km of roadworks have been completed and the remaining is being done in a phased manner.    

While reviewing roadworks at Ponnuru, Lalpuram and Nandivelugu roads, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has directed officials concerned to expedite them.

