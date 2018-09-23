Home States Andhra Pradesh

APNRT to give training to Telugus in US

Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society has decided to impart training in information technology (IT) to overseas students seeking skill upgradation for better opportunities.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society has decided to impart training in information technology (IT) to overseas students seeking skill upgradation for better opportunities. The training will be launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his next US visit.

According to the APNRT Society officials, a large number of Telugu youths, who work in petrol bunks, food joints and other commercial establishments in the United States, join IT courses by paying huge amounts of money. In order to facilitate better career opportunities for them, the APNRT Society has  taken this initiative.

As part of this skill programme, students can avail training in high-end courses such as data science, artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies and the likes.

The training will be online-based, where the registered candidates will be given login credentials for accessing the training material.

Apart from this, an offline training for the same  courses will also be provided at California, New Jersey and Seattle. Industry experts will impart lessons through live sessions during weekends.
The training will be provided at a free of cost by The APNRT society, which has partnered with Hyderabad-based Kelly Technologies.

Speaking to TNIE, S Sree Krishna, Director of the Society, said, “The initiative, a first-of-its kind, will benefit youngsters studying abroad who want to upgrade their skills. All the courses will be offered at a free of cost.”

K Sudheer, a student who is pursuing his master’s degree in New Jersey, appreciated the move and said the training would help many. “After studies, many of us join some courses for better career opportunities and end up spending lakhs of rupees. This initiative by the State government will be very helpful to the students who cannot afford the courses,” he said.

