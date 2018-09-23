Home States Andhra Pradesh

Exam change: Schools Association writes to Andhra Pradesh government

AP Private Schools Association has urged the State government to withdraw GO 62, which was issued on September 18 bringing changes in CCE pattern of class X examinations. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) has urged the State government to withdraw GO 62, which was issued on September 18 bringing changes in CCE pattern of class X examinations.  The APPSA also urged the government to cancel the CCE system completely, a long-pending demand of the association. The APPSA has written a letter to HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, requesting the government to withdraw the GO.

Recently, the School Education Department has changed the evaluation process for class X exam. According to the new system, 10% of the formative assessments and another 10% of the summative assessment-1 will be added to the final mark in each subject.

APPSA chairman KSN Murthy termed the changes in the exam pattern “ineffective”. “We have written many letters to the State government in the past seeking cancellation of the CCE pattern. The minister has even assured us that the government will cancel the CCE pattern and bring back the earlier examination process, in which the final exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. However, the officials made some cosmetic changes in the existing examination pattern now, which is ineffective.”

As per the current CCE pattern, a maximum of 20 marks will be allocated to a student as internal marks based on the average from four formative and one summative assessments and it will be added to the marks out of 80.  The officials have changed the exam pattern after noticing that a few private school managements are giving more internal marks to students to manipulate their GPA.

