Home States Andhra Pradesh

Firms evince interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh: IT Minister Nara Lokesh

On the seventh and final day of his visit to China on Saturday, IT Minister Nara Lokesh told investors about investor-friendly policies being implemented by the State government.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the seventh and final day of his visit to China on Saturday, IT Minister Nara Lokesh told investors about investor-friendly policies being implemented by the State government.

During a meeting with CVTE firm director Huang Zhengkong at Shenzhen on Saturday, the Minister said as compared to other cities, the firm could start operations in AP at less expenditure.  Zhengkong said, “We will come to AP soon. We will take a decision on commencing operations after going through the opportunities available,” he said.

Three companies have come forward to invest in AP during a meeting, organised by Astrum company, with investors of China and Hong Kong. Astrum has already entered into a pact with the State government to set up a consumers electronics company in Tirupati, while LLK Design, Schengen Power Technology Limited and Dongguan Weijie Electronic Technology Co Ltd had signed an MoU with Astrum to invest `100 crore in AP.

Later, Lokesh visited the head office of Huawei company, where its vice-president Han Xiao told the Minister about the Smart City Innovation Centre developed by the company. The Huawei Company vice-president evinced interest to work with AP and to extend cooperation for development of smart villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival