Firms evince interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh: IT Minister Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the seventh and final day of his visit to China on Saturday, IT Minister Nara Lokesh told investors about investor-friendly policies being implemented by the State government.



During a meeting with CVTE firm director Huang Zhengkong at Shenzhen on Saturday, the Minister said as compared to other cities, the firm could start operations in AP at less expenditure. Zhengkong said, “We will come to AP soon. We will take a decision on commencing operations after going through the opportunities available,” he said.

Three companies have come forward to invest in AP during a meeting, organised by Astrum company, with investors of China and Hong Kong. Astrum has already entered into a pact with the State government to set up a consumers electronics company in Tirupati, while LLK Design, Schengen Power Technology Limited and Dongguan Weijie Electronic Technology Co Ltd had signed an MoU with Astrum to invest `100 crore in AP.

Later, Lokesh visited the head office of Huawei company, where its vice-president Han Xiao told the Minister about the Smart City Innovation Centre developed by the company. The Huawei Company vice-president evinced interest to work with AP and to extend cooperation for development of smart villages.