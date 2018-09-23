Guntur Government Nursing College to move to new premises soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to absence of proper infrastructure, the Government Nursing College, which is currently functioning on Guntur Government Genral Hospital premises, will be shifted to new buildings being constructed near Fever Hospital on Guntur-Amaravati road.

The two buildings for the nursing college are being built by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation (APMSIDC) at 40,000 square feet at an estimated cost of `18.50 crore.

A G+2 building, which will be used as the hostel, will have 100 rooms where 300 students can avail accommodation. Another G+2 block will house a laboratory, classrooms, a multipurpose hall and common rooms. A playground will also be provided in the vicinity.

Around 200 students are studying at the nursing college, who will be shifted to the new premises when they start functioning. Proposal for the new infrastructure was submitted by GGH authorities to the government.

APMSIDC Executive Engineer Y Ashok Kumar said the construction works are in final stage; only water connection and electrification works are pending. The college, which currently provides a bachelor’s course, will be able to provide a master’s course if one more floor is added to the building.

Guntur GGH Superintendent Dr DS Raju Naidu said the college would start functioning at the new location very soon. Principal of the college, Prof B Valli, said, “The new buildings will be very useful. 50 students enrol into the course every year; four batches with 200 students are currently studying here.”

Latest facilities