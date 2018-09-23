Habeas corpus plea against State police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prabodhananda Swamy Ashramam on Saturday filed a habeas corpus petition in the form of house motion before the Hyderabad HC seeking directions to the State police to produce the people who were detained forcibly from the ashramam situated in Chinna Podamala village of Tadipatri mandal, Anantapur district.

The petitioner ashramam, represented by its authorised officer T Nagendra Babu, alleged that some of the people who were permanent residents of ashramam were forcibly taken into custody.

When the house motion petition was taken up for hearing by a division bench of Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad, petitioner’s counsel Challa Gunaranjan told the court that the police have illegally detained M Devender, Chinna, Jayaramulu, Thirumaleshu, V Sivaji, Gopalaraju, B Ramireddy, Ramanaidu, and others and tortured them in custody without producing them before the court.