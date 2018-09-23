Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist attack in Visakhapatnam; Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao, ex-MLA Siveri Soma killed

Rural police sources said that team of about 40 to 50 Maoists led by AOB Secretary Ramakrishna took part in attack.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kideri Sarveswara Rao, YSRCP MLA from Araku and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed in a Maoist attack on Sunday.

By Hareesh Polavarapu
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists gunned down Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma at Lipittuputtu village of Tottangi Panchayat in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam agency on Sunday.

This incident allegedly took place when the leaders attended the interior tribal village to take part in Gramadarshini programme.

Sarveswara Rao won as the YSR Congress candidate in 2014, but he later defected to the TDP.

According to sources, Maoists have shot both the MLA and former MLA at close range. Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams led by Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained by the rural police whether the leaders went to the interior areas with proper police security.

Rural police sources said that team of about 40 to 50 Maoists led by AOB Secretary Ramakrishna took part in attack. Both the leaders allegedly were shots at close range. Sources said that the Maoists spoke to the leaders and then attacked them.

The Maoists reportedly asked the leaders to stop mining in the agency areas which are affecting the livelihood of the tribals. Even as the talks were going on, Maoists pumped bullets into the MLA and the former MLA killing them instantly, reports reaching here said.

ALSO READ | Who is a Maoist in India?

The incident has wrecked havoc in the Andhra Odisha Border, as there were no such attacks on politicians in the last couple of years. Director General Police (AP) RP Thakur is yet to hold a press conference on the issue.

DGP office officials instructed Vizag greyhounds and concerned Vizag rural police to conduct combing in the forest area. The information of attack on Araku MLA was sent to DGP Thakur, who was on his USA visit. Additional DG Harish Kumar Guptha is instructing the Vizag police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
maoist attack Kideri Sarveswara Rao Siveri Soma MLA killed Araku Valley mining Maoism Tottangi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival