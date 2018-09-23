Maoist attack in Visakhapatnam; Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao, ex-MLA Siveri Soma killed

Hareesh Polavarapu By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists gunned down Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma at Lipittuputtu village of Tottangi Panchayat in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam agency on Sunday.

This incident allegedly took place when the leaders attended the interior tribal village to take part in Gramadarshini programme.

Sarveswara Rao won as the YSR Congress candidate in 2014, but he later defected to the TDP.

#Maoist attack on #Araku MLA: MLA reportedly went into agency area without proper police protection as there was a lull in naxal activity in the #AOB since some time @NewIndianXpress — Phareesh_TNIE (@Phareesh_tnie) September 23, 2018

According to sources, Maoists have shot both the MLA and former MLA at close range. Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams led by Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained by the rural police whether the leaders went to the interior areas with proper police security.

A woman #Maoist leader led to the attack on #Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao, initial reports @NewIndianXpress — Phareesh_TNIE (@Phareesh_tnie) September 23, 2018

Rural police sources said that team of about 40 to 50 Maoists led by AOB Secretary Ramakrishna took part in attack. Both the leaders allegedly were shots at close range. Sources said that the Maoists spoke to the leaders and then attacked them.

The Maoists reportedly asked the leaders to stop mining in the agency areas which are affecting the livelihood of the tribals. Even as the talks were going on, Maoists pumped bullets into the MLA and the former MLA killing them instantly, reports reaching here said.

ALSO READ | Who is a Maoist in India?

The incident has wrecked havoc in the Andhra Odisha Border, as there were no such attacks on politicians in the last couple of years. Director General Police (AP) RP Thakur is yet to hold a press conference on the issue.

DGP office officials instructed Vizag greyhounds and concerned Vizag rural police to conduct combing in the forest area. The information of attack on Araku MLA was sent to DGP Thakur, who was on his USA visit. Additional DG Harish Kumar Guptha is instructing the Vizag police.