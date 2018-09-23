Home States Andhra Pradesh

Merged villages included in Assembly segments in Andhra Pradesh

Before their merger into AP, the seven mandals were in Pinapaka, Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam constitutiencies, all ST reserved, in Telangana State.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to suspense over the inclusion of villages under seven mandals which were merged into AP following bifurcation in five Assembly constituencies in the State, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a gazette notification including the merged villages into Rampachodavaram and Polavaram Assembly constituencies,  both reserved for scheduled tribes.

As per AP Reorganisation Order, 2015, Kukunoor, Velairpadu and Burgampahad (not including its revenue villages) under the Palavancha Revenue Division and the mandals of Chinttoor, Kunavaram, Vararamachandrapuram and Bhadrachalam under the Bhadrachalam Revenue Division of Khammam district of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were transferred to East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

Subsequently, the Government of India in its letter to ECI on September 13, 2018, has clarified that Nellipaka mandal, which was renamed as Yetpaka mandal and all the villages of Bhadrachalam mandal transferred to the successor state of AP are to go to Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency and six revenue villages — Seetharamanagaram, Sridhara Velair, Gumpanapalli, Ganapavaram, Ibrahimet and Ravigudem are to go to Polavaram constituency.

As per the EC notification, Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency will include Maredumilli, Devipatnam, Y Ramavaram, Addateegala, Gangavaram, Rampachodavaram, Rajavommangi, Kunavaram, Chintur, VR Puram mandals and Yetapaka mandal, including all villages of Bhadrachalam mandal except Bhadrachalam revenue Village.  Polavaram constituency will have Polavaram, Buttayagudem, Jeelugumilli, Koyyalagudem, T Narasapuram, Velairpadu mandals and Kukunoor mandal, including revenue villages Seetharamanagaram, Sridhara Velair, Gumpanapalli, Ganapavaram, Ibrahimpet and Ravigudem.

7 mandals
Before their merger into AP, the seven mandals were in Pinapaka, Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam constitutiencies, all ST reserved, in Telangana State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission of India seven mandals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival