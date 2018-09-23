Home States Andhra Pradesh

PK Rath assumes charge as RINL CMD

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pradosh Kumar Rath assumed charge as the new CMD of the RINL-Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Rath earlier served the RINL as the director of operations and he is presently the chairman of Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), Vizag.

Addressing employees after assuming charge, Rath said the RINL-VSP was highly known for the commendable work, team spirit by its staff and exhorted the employees to continue to exhibit these qualities, demonstrate an aptitude to learn, implement and overcome all  challenges to take the RINL to greater heights.

Rath started his career in the RINL-VSP as a Management Trainee  in 1983 and worked in various capacities during his 35 years of experience in steel making process in the VSP itself. This indicates his bond and association with the Vizag Steel. He has a rich experience in steel making, continuous casting processes and other operations of the plant. He contributed significantly to the stabilising and ramping up of production from the new expansion units and modernisation of the plant of 7.3 million tonne stage.

Rath graduated  from REC, Warangal in Metallurgy and holds an MBA (HR & Marketing) from Andhra University. RINL Directors, Senior officials across the organization,  representatives of Steel Executive Association, trade unions and a large number of customers extended their greetings on the occasion. During his tenture, Rath travelled to Russia, China, Austria, Germany, and few other countries.

