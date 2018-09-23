Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to operate special trains to Tirupati, Hyderabad

All the special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class, and General second class coaches.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate as many as 32 special trains between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati to clear extra rush of passengers, according to a press release issued by the SCR here on Saturday. All the special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class, and General second class coaches.

Train No.08501 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Weekly special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 23:00 hrs on November 6, 13, 20 and 27 and December 4, 11, 18  and 25 (Tuesdays) and arrive at Secunderabad at 12:00 hrs the next day. In return direction, Train No.08502 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Weekly special train will depart Secunderabad at 16:30 hrs on November 7, 14,21 and 28 and December 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Wednesdays) and arrive Visakhapatnam at 04:50 hrs the next day.

Similarly, train No.08573 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Weekly special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 22:55 hrs on November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3, 10, 17, and 24 (Mondays) and arrive at Tirupati on 13:25 hrs the next day. In the return direction, train No.08574 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Weekly special train will depart Tirupati at 15:30 hrs and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 06:50 hrs the next day.

