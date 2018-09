By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two workers were electrocuted when the iron rods they were carrying came in contact with live electric wires in Ongole town on Saturday morning.

The duo identified as Gundala Ramesh (45) and Lingamgunta Mahesh (37) belong to Chekurapadu village of Naguluppalapadu mandal are working at an under construction building in Ongole town.

They were shifting iron rods from ground floor to second floor when the rods came in contact with live 11Kv electricity lines.