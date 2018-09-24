Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets first rank in Ease of Living Index under AMRUT

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, Andra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded the three best performing states under AMRUT.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Andhra Pradesh has topped the chart in the 'Ease of Living Index' rankings under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), followed by Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said on Monday.

At a National Dissemination Workshop on 'Ease of Living Index' here, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the index will encourage all cities to move towards an "outcome-based" approach to urban planning and management, and promote healthy competition among cities.

According to the ministry, Andra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded the three best performing states under AMRUT.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, AMRUT aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas.

"The Ease of Living Index seeks to assist cities in undertaking a 360-degree assessment of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats," Puri said.

He said this exercise marked a "major milestone" in India's goal to promote evidence-based planning and action towards sustainable urbanisation.

The minister hoped that the National Dissemination Workshop would provide an opportunity for states and cities to offer their valuable suggestions and also use lessons learnt from the previous index rankings to ensure a more robust methodology in the future.

Till last month, piped water connection has been provided to more than 24 lakh households across the country under the AMRUT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw