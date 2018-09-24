Andhra Pradesh: Treasure hunters vandalise heritage sites

Anirudh Chakravarthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State’s heritage is facing huge threat as treasure hunters, believing to unearth hidden fabulous jewellery and other wealth of the bygone era, are pillaging ancient temples and monuments that have been notified by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In the 350 places that the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) has surveyed, it has discovered that 40-50 important temples and historically significant sites have been vandalised.

E Siva Nagi Reddy, CEO of CCVA, said, “These sites have been notified by the ASI, but no security has been provided to them. There have not been enough awareness programmes either to sensitise the people living in the vicinity of these historic places about the role they can play in protecting them. The treasure hunters are usually young men in groups of four or five, who are out to get rich overnight. In the process, they are destroying the remnants of an ancient civilisation and something that we need to preserve for future generations. They are destroying our heritage.”

For instance, the 14th century Nandiswara statue’s snout was broken for ‘hidden gems’ at Tangeda in Guntur district; the walls of a 16th century temple at Kethavaram in Guntur were broken down; another 16th century structure Desantharamandapam or choultry near Chittoor, for pilgrims going to the Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala, has been dug up.

The entrance to the 16th century Putlagudem temple has been blocked by the debris of the wall that was torn down for ‘hidden treasure’. Similarly, the 16th century Chennakesava Swamy temple in Kolluru was dug up. The 14th century Narasimha Swamy temple in Krishna district too has fallen prey to plunderers. Is statues and walls were pulled down by treasure hunters in their desperate bid to find wealth. The 19th century dilapidated palace of Kalahasthi kings was razed to the ground by half, and 12th century Veerabhadra Swamy statue’s legs were mutilated in Guntur. The list goes on.

Confirming the damage being done to the sites in the State, Museums Department Deputy Director Mallikarjuna Rao said the menace is a growing problem. “We have seen many heritage sites wrecked by people on treasure hunt. We have conducted many programmes to raise awareness to safeguard our heritage. People have started taking care of these ASI notified sites in certain areas but more programmes are needed.”