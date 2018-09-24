Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make Narasaraopeta in Andhra Pradesh a new district: BJP

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has demanded Narasaraopeta be made a new district.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has demanded Narasaraopeta be made a new district.
“The public has been urging the government to make the region as a district headquarters, which is why we are supporting the move,” MP GVL Narsimha Rao said.

Addressing a press meet at Narasaraopeta on Sunday, the MP alleged that the government has turned many schemes into scams due to involvement of Janmabhoomi committees, which work to benefit the TDP leaders.

Demanding the government to stop spreading propaganda about the World Economic Forum recognising measures taken by the chief minister for development in the state as it is a private body, he  condemned usage of government funds by the CM to attend private programmes.

