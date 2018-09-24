Maoist attack: Special teams deputed to Andhra-Odisha border

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM/ SRIKAKULAM: Following the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Visakhapatnam Agency on Sunday afternoon, Vizianagaram SP G Palaraju sounded a high alert in the districts. The security has been tightened for the MLAs and the MP and other elected representatives in the district.

Special police teams have been deputed to the Maoist-affected areas in the Andhra-Odisha border for conducting combing operations.

As a part of the combing, special police team started checking the vehicles that were plying in the areas as well as connecting roads in the AOB. The SP appealed to the elected representatives not to go to the interior places without informing the police stations concerned.

The areas coming under the limits of Elwinpeta, Neelakanthapuram, Kurupam, Komarada, Parvatipuram rural, Pachipenta, Salur rural and Makkuva police stations were identified as Maoist-affected areas where the CRPF and the APSP men have been posted at the said police stations for the past few years. Six special parties were sent to the AOB for combing operation.

A high alert was also sounded by Srikakulam SP CM Trivikram Varma in the district. Security of the elected representatives has been intensified.