Real-time monitoring of solid waste starts in Guntur

The commissioner directed the sanitary inspectors to personally check if the internal roads were made free of garbage.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an effort to keep the city clean and green, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has put in place Real Time Monitoring System (RTMS) for solid waste management in the city. For the purpose, all the 62 wards have been divided into 736 ‘micro-pockets’. Each micro-pocket has around 300 households.

Keeping this in view, the civic body has deployed 1,605 sanitary workers; it is also making arrangements to engage more workers who will be connected with the RTMS.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said the workers who were not connected with the monitoring system would not be paid wages. “The workers have to attend duties allotted by the respective sanitary inspectors of the area,” he said.

Stating that the workers only clear primary roads and ignore other roads, he said, “Denizens often complain of internal roads being filled with garbage. As such, workers have been asked to clear such roads,” Lathkar said. He added drains in the city would be cleared before October in an attempt to check mosquito menace. 

