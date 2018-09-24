Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth swept away at Hamsaladeevi beach

The worried group immediately informed about the incident to the local and marine police and a search operation for the missing Jaithulla was initiated.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An outing for fun turned tragic for 10 engineering students from Vijayawada as one of them is feared drowned at Palakayathippa beach in Hamsaladeevi on Sunday evening.

Police said three from the group ventured into water for a swim and were pulled by strong current. While two of them were able to swim back to the shore, Jaithulla (19) was pulled by the current. He could not be saved till Sunday evening despite efforts. They had earlier taken holy bath at the confluence point in Hamsaladeevi and went to the beach around 1 pm.

The worried group immediately informed about the incident to the local and marine police and a search operation for the missing Jaithulla was initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hamsaladeevi beach Youth drowned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival