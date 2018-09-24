Youth swept away at Hamsaladeevi beach

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An outing for fun turned tragic for 10 engineering students from Vijayawada as one of them is feared drowned at Palakayathippa beach in Hamsaladeevi on Sunday evening.

Police said three from the group ventured into water for a swim and were pulled by strong current. While two of them were able to swim back to the shore, Jaithulla (19) was pulled by the current. He could not be saved till Sunday evening despite efforts. They had earlier taken holy bath at the confluence point in Hamsaladeevi and went to the beach around 1 pm.

The worried group immediately informed about the incident to the local and marine police and a search operation for the missing Jaithulla was initiated.