YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Vizag ends, to touch 3,000-km mark today

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and will be completing 3,000 km on September 24 near Desapathrunipalem vilage near Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district.

The YSRC party members are making all arrangements for the milestone and will unveil a pylon on the day. Jagan will enter the 116th constituency in S Kota of Vizianagaram district. Vizianagaram YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana is making all arrangements.

On the 268th day in Visakhapatnam, Jaganmohan Reddy resumed his walk at Gandi Gundam crossroad in Bheemili constituency, crossed Akkireddypalem, Juthada cross, Pathrullu Nagar, Rayavarapuvanipalem and moved towards Saripalli Colony.

During the padayatra, handloom weavers based in Mangalagiri alleged that the government is showing negligence towards the sector.

In Saripalli Colony, workers of midday meal programme explained their problems to Jagan.

They said that though they had been working for the last 15 years, the workers are being paid only `1,000 and now the Government is planning to transfer implementation of the scheme to private parties. The workers asked Jagan to increase their salary to `5000.

During the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jaganmohan Reddy was followed by students, farmers and women who represented their problems.

Ending his day in Visakhapatnam district, Jagan completed 277.10 km in 32 days, covering 12 constituencies, 16 mandals, 171 villages, three municipalities and one corporation.

Retired DIG joins YSRC

During the Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Sunday, retired DIG Chandragiri Yesuratnam joined the YSRC party. He came along with 1,500 supporters from Guntur district joined the party.