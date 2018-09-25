Home States Andhra Pradesh

18 red Sanders logs go missing from Badvel forest godown

Eighteen red sanders logs weighing 566 kg were found missing from a forest godown in Badvel.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Eighteen red sanders logs weighing 566 kg were found missing from a forest godown in Badvel. According to Forest Ranger Subash, the forest officials conducted a raid on September 12 and arrested woodcutters at Lothuvanka area near Thimmayyakunta in Lankamala forest area and seized 18 red sanders logs worth Rs 2 lakh from them. The seized red sanders logs were preserved in the forest godown in Badvel.

As Proddatur DFO Guru Prasad directed the forest officials to shift the red sanders logs to the head office godown, Forest Range Officer Subhash wanted to shift the red sanders logs to head office godown on Monday. But, he found the logs missing from the godown and lodged a complaint with the Badvel police. The police registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red sanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?