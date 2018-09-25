18 red Sanders logs go missing from Badvel forest godown

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Eighteen red sanders logs weighing 566 kg were found missing from a forest godown in Badvel. According to Forest Ranger Subash, the forest officials conducted a raid on September 12 and arrested woodcutters at Lothuvanka area near Thimmayyakunta in Lankamala forest area and seized 18 red sanders logs worth Rs 2 lakh from them. The seized red sanders logs were preserved in the forest godown in Badvel.

As Proddatur DFO Guru Prasad directed the forest officials to shift the red sanders logs to the head office godown, Forest Range Officer Subhash wanted to shift the red sanders logs to head office godown on Monday. But, he found the logs missing from the godown and lodged a complaint with the Badvel police. The police registered a case.