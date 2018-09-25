269 days, 12 districts: Jaganmohan Reddy's yatra crosses 3,000-km mark

By Express News Service

KOTHAVALASA (VIZIANAGARAM): Thousands of supporters welcomed with open arms as Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy entered Vizianagaram district and crossed 3,000 km of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Desapatrunipalem of Kothavalasa mandal on Monday.

A pylon was unveiled at the village to commemorate the occasion. He attributed the success of crossing 3,000-km milestone to the blessings and support of the people.

Two hundred and sixty-nine days ago (nearly 10 months), Jagan began the outreach programme from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district to reach out to people of 13 districts.

Everywhere he went, Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of “cheating and robbing” people. He also explained what he would do if the YSRC is voted to power in the 2019 elections.

On Monday, when he crossed the key milestone, which, according to his party leaders, no one has done before, the YSRC chief continued to target Naidu and his government for allegedly taking the people for granted. He said agriculture sector in Naidu’s regime was in the doldrums.

Starting his speech at Kothavalasa by condoling the demise of Akraku MLA Kideri Saraveswara Rao, who was elected MLA in 2014 on YSRC ticket and later shifted loyalties to the TDP, Jagan ridiculed Naidu for going to the US to speak on organic farming.

He questioned Naidu as to why there was a delay in announcing drought mandals, even as most of the districts from Guntur to Anantapur were in the grip of drought. Why there was a delay in rescheduling farm loans and why there was a delay in giving input subsidies, he asked. “Extent of cultivation in the State, which stood 71 lakh hectares before Naidu become Chief Minister, now stands at 59 lakh hectares,” he pointed out, and likened Naidu speaking on organic farming in the UN with devil trying to chant scriptures.

Jagan said corruption rules the roost in Naidu’s regime and wondered what could be expected of a person who backstabbed his father-in-law to come to power. “From that day, the State has been on the receiving end,” he alleged. According to him, whenever Naidu comes to power, the benefits that are meant for the poor and needy in the State went for a toss.

The YSRC chief alleged that Polavaram project has not progressed beyond the foundation, with Naidu focusing on kickbacks by facilitating works to his benamis on nomination basis. The YSRC chief urged people not to choose Naidu again.