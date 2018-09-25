Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Druggists, chemists oppose online sale of drugs

Seemandhra Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (SOCD) will take part in the nationwide bandh call given on September 28 by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.  

GUNTUR: Protesting proposed changes in the Drug Act and the move to bring in online pharmacies, Seemandhra Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (SOCD) will take part in the nationwide bandh call given on September 28 by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.  

SOCD general secretary KP Ranga Rao addressed mediapersons here on Monday and said, “If the Union government allows online sale of medicines, the move can prove to be hazardous to the public health.” Stating the online retailers rampantly violated provisions in the Drug Act and that authorities take little action against them, he said the online players often acted irresponsibly and sold medicines without verifying authenticity of prescriptions.

“Specific type of drugs can only be sold to a patient if he or she produces a valid prescription by specialist doctor. However, in some cases many are able to generate fake e-prescriptions and medicines are given without their proper examination,” he alleged.

SOCD’s joint secretary K Chandrasekhar and executive member Subramanyam were also present. A poster for the bandh was also released on the occasion.

