Kodela Sivaprasada Rao prays at Bara Shaheed Dargah

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Assembly Speaker Dr. Kodela Sivaprasada Rao offered prayers at Bara Shaheed Dargah on the occasion of Roti festival here on Monday.

He along with Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Mayor Abdul Aziz and others exchanged rotis at Swarnala Cheruvu. Kodela said that he had exchanged roti wishing welfare of the people in the State.

Speaking to the media, Kodela condemned the killing of tribal leaders Sarveswara Rao and Soma. He said one cannot achieve anything with violence and appealed to the Maoists to join mainstream.

District Collector R Mutyala Raju also met the Speaker. Kodela interacted with Narayana, Abdul Aziz, former legislator MSK Reddy and others at the Pinakini Guest House. Further, the Speaker visited the housing project located in Janardhan Reddy Colony along with Narayana and other leaders. Meanwhile, pilgrims with wishlists poured into the Dargamitta area right from dawn to exchange rotis at the sprawling Swarnala Cheruvu.